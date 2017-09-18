Asus ZenBook Pro UX550: Desktop-level power for mobile pros

By | | Topic: Laptops

asus-zenbook-pro-header.jpg
  • Editors' rating
    8.0 Excellent
  • $1,699.00

Pros

  • Desktop-replacement performance
  • Competitive price
  • Slim, portable 15.6-inch design (19mm thick)
  • Weighs 1.8kg

Cons

  • Average battery life
  • Moderate 1,920x1,080 display resolution
  • Modest SSD performance

The updated ZenBook Pro from Asus may not have the bells and whistles of high-end rivals such as Apple's recently updated MacBook Pro, but it can match its Apple rival for professional-level performance and portability, while also coming in at a far more competitive price.

The ZenBook Pro UX550's design is fairly nondescript, simply sporting a glossy blue or black casing, complete with a rather old-fashioned black plastic border running around the edges of the 15.6-inch display. It feels pretty sturdy, though, and the large display means that there's plenty of room for a spacious, comfortable keyboard and trackpad.

Despite the size of the screen, the ZenBook Pro is still very portable. It's a little thicker than the 15-inch MacBook Pro (19mm compared to 15.5mm), but the two laptops are the same weight at 1.8kg, so the ZenBook Pro will be a good option if you need a powerful laptop that's still light enough to take on the road.

asus-zenbook-pro-main.jpg

The 15.6-inch ZenBook Pro runs on 7th-generation Intel Core processors and benefits from discrete Nvidia (GeForce GTX 1050) graphics. It weighs just 1.8kg.

 Images: Asus

Price & options

Prices for the new UX550 range start at £1,199 (inc. VAT, or £999.17 ex. VAT) for a model with a Core i5 processor, but we tested a mid-range model costing £1,399 (inc. VAT, or £1,165.83 ex. VAT) with a quad-core Core i7-7700HQ processor running at 2.8GHz (3.8GHz with Turbo Boost). This model also includes 8GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU with 4GB of video RAM. In the US, the Asus website currently only lists a single configuration for the UX550 range: it's a similar specification to our review unit but with 16GB of RAM, and costs $2,100.

The only disappointment here is that the current models only provide full HD (1,920x1,080) displays. To be fair, the display on our review unit was bright and colourful, and will be more than adequate for presentations, video streaming, and simple photo- or video-editing. However, the graphics performance offered by the ZenBook Pro seems rather wasted on a mere HD display, since it's clearly capable of running professional video and graphics software that would benefit from a higher-resolution display.

asus-zenbook-pro-keyboard.jpg

The keyboard is a full-size, backlit unit with 1.5mm key travel. Note position of the power button, next to Delete in the top right-hand corner. The glass touchpad features an optional integrated fingerprint reader.

 Image: Asus

Asus tells us that a 4k model is due soon, although no pricing or release date have been announced so it might be worth waiting a little longer to see the full lineup for the new range. (You might see ZenBook Pro models advertised online with 4k displays, but those are from last year's UX501 range, and have older CPU and GPU configurations.)

Top ZDNET Reviews

We can't fault the ZenBook Pro's raw performance, though. Its 2.8GHz processor produces Geekbench 4 scores of 4,410 and 13,376 for single- and multi-core performance respectively, which are only fractionally behind the 2.9GHz Core i7 processor in the more expensive mid-range MacBook Pro. However, the ZenBook pulls right ahead in graphics performance, hitting 95.8fps with the Cinebench R15 OpenGL test, compared to 85fps for the MacBook Pro. It runs cool and quiet too, with two internal cooling fans producing just a barely noticeable hum during the intensive Cinebench tests.

The ZenBook Pro's competitive price does involve some compromises, though - most notably in its solid-state drive, which only delivers relatively modest write and read speeds of 411MB/s and 523MB/s. That's still about three times faster than a conventional hard drive, but we've tested several laptops recently that provide stronger SSD performance.

And, as we saw with the recent ZenBook Flip S, Asus tends to get a little carried away with its claims for battery life. The company quotes up to 10 hours for (non-streaming) video playback, and 14 hours for running general productivity software such as Microsoft Office. But, in our battery tests, the ZenBook Pro only just managed to reach 6.5 hours when streaming video over wi-fi -- even with the display brightness turned down to 50 percent and using the Core i7's integrated GPU rather than the more demanding discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050. But, to be fair, that's just about acceptable for a high-end laptop such as this, and you should still be able to squeeze a full day's work out of the ZenBook Pro if you're careful with wi-fi usage.

Conclusions

asus-zenbook-pro-verdict.jpg
Image: Asus

The new ZenBook Pro is certainly good value for money, providing professional-level performance at a competitive mid-range price. And while the laptop isn't particularly stylish, Asus has done well to squeeze high-end performance into a slimline, 15.6-inch design that weighs just 1.8kg. Asus is, perhaps, missing an opportunity by not currently providing a higher-resolution display for the ZenBook Pro, since there are many designers and photographers who might balk at Apple's high prices and switch loyalties if only this laptop had a better display.

There's room for improvement with battery life too, but the ZenBook Pro should still appeal to many business users who simply want a fast, powerful laptop that can act as a desktop-replacement system both in the office and on the road.

Read more reviews

Specifications

General
Packaged Quantity 1
Processor / Chipset
CPU Intel Core i7 (7th Gen) 7700HQ / 2.8 GHz
Max Turbo Speed 3.8 GHz
Number of Cores Quad-Core
Cache 6 MB
64-bit Computing Yes
Features Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0
Cache Memory
Installed Size 6 MB
Memory
Technology DDR4 SDRAM
Speed 2400 MHz
RAM
Memory Speed 2400 MHz
Configuration Features provided memory is soldered
Technology DDR4 SDRAM
Installed Size 16 GB
Storage
Interface PCIe
Display
LCD Backlight Technology LED backlight
Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Widescreen Display Yes
Image Aspect Ratio 16:9
Monitor Features 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angle, ASUS EyeCare Technology, ASUS Splendid Video Intelligence Technology, Zero Bright Dot, anti-glare
Type LED
Touchscreen yes (multi-touch)
Diagonal Size (metric) 39.6 cm
Display Resolution Abbreviation Full HD
Audio & Video
Graphics Processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 4 GB GDDR5 SDRAM
Sound Harman/kardon quad speakers, microphone
Features ASUS AudioWizard, ASUS Bang & Olufsen ICEpower, ASUS SonicMaster
Hard Drive
Type SSD
SSD Form Factor M.2
Capacity 512 GB
Hard Drive Features NVM Express (NVMe)
Input
Type keyboard, touchpad
Communications
Wireless Protocol 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Optical Storage
Drive Type no optical drive
Type none
Processor
Type Core i7
Processor Number i7-7700HQ
Generation 7
Manufacturer Intel
Clock Speed 2.8 GHz
Card Reader
Type card reader
Supported Flash Memory microSD
Battery
Capacity 73 Wh
Cells 8-cell
Technology lithium polymer
AC Adapter
Input AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Output 120 Watt, 19 V
Connections & Expansion
Interfaces 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1
2 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2/Thunderbolt 3
Headphone/microphone combo jack
HDMI
Memory Card Reader Yes (microSD)
Header
Brand ASUS
Product Line ASUS ZenBook Pro UX550VE
Model DB71T
Packaged Quantity 1
Networking
Data Link Protocol Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11ac
Miscellaneous
Color matte black
Security Fingerprint reader, SmartCard reader
Features ASUS USB Charger+, hard drive password, system password
Included Accessories power adapter
System
Notebook Type notebook
Platform Windows
Hard Drive Capacity 512 GB
Security Devices SmartCard reader, fingerprint reader
Monitor
Diagonal Size 15.6 in
Dimensions & Weight
Width 14.4 in
Depth 9.9 in
Height 0.7 in
Manufacturer Warranty
Type 1 year warranty
Physical Characteristics
Weight 3.97 lbs
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: Type Windows 10 Signature 64-bit Edition
Video Output
Discrete Graphics Processor Yes
Graphics Processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
Graphics Processor Series NVIDIA Geforce GTX
Video Memory
Technology GDDR5 SDRAM
Installed Size 4 GB
Input Device
Backlight Yes
Interfaces
USB-C Ports Qty 2

Topics: Laptops, Hardware, Mobility, Reviews

Where To Buy

Price
$1,699.00

Top ZDNET Reviews

Kick off your day with ZDNet's daily email newsletter. It's the freshest tech news and opinion, served hot. Get it.

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Where To Buy

Asus ZenBook Pro UX550

Part Number: CNETAsus ZenBook Pro UX550
Price
$1,699.00

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All