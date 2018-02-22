3D Systems wants dentists to 3D-print your dentures with NextDent 5100

About
3D Systems wants dentists to 3D-print your dentures with NextDent 5100
1:06 / February 22, 2018

According to 3D Systems, NextDent 5100 can make dental devices faster and cut material waste and capital spending. Read more: http://zd.net/2BHgUhr

Share
Contact
3D Systems wants dentists to 3D-print your dentures with NextDent 5100 According to 3D Systems, NextDent 5100 can make dental devices faster and cut material waste and capital spending. Read more: http://zd.net/2BHgUhr
Read full article: 3D Systems launches NextDent 5100, adds materials in bid to speed up digital dentistry

Related

This 3D-printed clip-on turns your phone into a microscope
Top 10 transformational technologies to watch
Prosthetics maker forges alliance to 3D print cheaper alternatives
Exclusive Ultimaker interview: The future of 3D printing
HP's new Multi Jet printer series will 3D-print fully functional, color parts
Europe's largest port is embracing the Internet of Things
3D printing is moving from rapid prototyping to full-scale production
Winterizing your CR-10 with a little help from Harbor Freight
Boost your Wi-Fi signal with this 3D-printed tinfoil reflector
Brooks will use HP's FitStation scanner and Superfeet's 3D printer to make custom running shoes
Stratasys' BioMimics can 3D-print bones and hearts for physician training
Emirates 3D-prints aircraft cabin components
In complex surgery, 3D-printed bone replacements help cancer patient survive
Inexpensive CR-10 and MOD-t 3D printers in education: Which is better for you?
Modding the Ultimaker 3 with 3D printed accessories

Most Recent

There are now 1 billion active WeChat accounts worldwide

1:44 / March 9, 2018

Mobility

This AI software conducts recruitment interviews

1:30 / March 9, 2018

Innovation

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal