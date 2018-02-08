VPN fail: Hotspot Shield flaw gives away network name and location
VPN fail: Hotspot Shield flaw gives away network name and location
February 8, 2018
The virtual private network says it provides a way to browse the web "anonymously and privately," but a security researcher has released code that could identify users' names and locations.
