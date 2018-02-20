Australia ranked seventh globally for average 4G speeds
Australia ranked seventh globally for average 4G speeds
February 20, 2018
Australia's 4G networks now provide average speeds of 36.08Mbps, according to OpenSignal, ranking the country seventh behind Singapore, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, and Belgium. Read more: http://zd.net/2C6nMpy
