Better know a blogger: SJVN on Linux, Microsoft, space roadsters and more

About
52:17 / February 16, 2018

In the latest installment of our ongoing Better Know a Blogger series, we talk to ZDNet's Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols. We'll take a deep dive into what makes this prolific tech journalist tick, and take a look at the future of tech through his eyes. Read more: http://zd.net/2BAjtBE

