Hey Alexa! Hey Google! Smarter IoT is all about context

About
Hey Alexa! Hey Google! Smarter IoT is all about context
11:09 / February 8, 2018

Stacey Higginbotham, host of The Internet of Things Podcast, describes the need for IoT devices to understand context and perform without being given specific voice commands for every last detail.

Share
Contact
Hey Alexa! Hey Google! Smarter IoT is all about context Stacey Higginbotham, host of The Internet of Things Podcast, describes the need for IoT devices to understand context and perform without being given specific voice commands for every last detail.

Related

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT
Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer
Norway's 5G pilot will have driverless buses, drones, and real-time medical diagnoses
Google Assistant to gain 30 languages
Using the Nest E with Alexa
Nokia mulls future as digital health provider
New smart TV line is heart of Samsung's IoT strategy
Humanizing the Internet of Things
Smart city index reveals who's falling behind (London and NYC are laggy)
MIT engineers crack IoT encryption problem with ultra-efficient chip
When IoT meets multi-family: The next step for smart cities?
The Echo effect: Google integrating Nest in IoT-minded reorganization
South Korean IoT market reaches 7.16 trillion won
Top 10 transformational technologies to watch
Could a 'digital twin' make your business more efficient?

Most Recent

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal

Google Lens rolls out to Google Photos users on Android

1:12 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

The way virtually any website can be compromised, and how to fix it

4:09 / March 7, 2018

Security