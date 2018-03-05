HP's new PC lineup can handle constant sanitization in hospitals
HP's new PC lineup can handle constant sanitization in hospitals
March 5, 2018
HP's portfolio is aimed at clinicians who have to log in 70 times a day and sanitize IT gear repeatedly. Read more: http://zd.net/2F7gVhC
