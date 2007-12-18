LinkedIn VP of Technical Operations: Lloyd Taylor

Lloyd Taylor, Vice President of Technical Operations at LinkedIn talks to ZDNet Editor in Chief Dan Farber about facilitating online communications between its 17 million business professionals. He also discusses his past experience building and scaling data centers at Google and how it differs from his new role, managing a high value and less trafficked network at LinkedIn.
Share
Contact
LinkedIn VP of Technical Operations: Lloyd TaylorLloyd Taylor, Vice President of Technical Operations at LinkedIn talks to ZDNet Editor in Chief Dan Farber about facilitating online communications between its 17 million business professionals. He also discusses his past experience building and scaling data centers at Google and how it differs from his new role, managing a high value and less trafficked network at LinkedIn.