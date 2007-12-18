LinkedIn VP of Technical Operations: Lloyd Taylor

About
LinkedIn VP of Technical Operations: Lloyd Taylor
12:41 / December 18, 2007

Lloyd Taylor, Vice President of Technical Operations at LinkedIn talks to ZDNet Editor in Chief Dan Farber about facilitating online communications between its 17 million business professionals. He also discusses his past experience building and scaling data centers at Google and how it differs from his new role, managing a high value and less trafficked network at LinkedIn.

Share
Contact
LinkedIn VP of Technical Operations: Lloyd Taylor Lloyd Taylor, Vice President of Technical Operations at LinkedIn talks to ZDNet Editor in Chief Dan Farber about facilitating online communications between its 17 million business professionals. He also discusses his past experience building and scaling data centers at Google and how it differs from his new role, managing a high value and less trafficked network at LinkedIn.

Related

SanDisk competitor to sell half-terabyte mircoSD card
Seagate eyes hard drive future where others failed
DRAM latency: Issues and solutions
How Capital One is using Amazon's new SageMaker and Neptune services
Air-gapped data is holy grail for hackers: Four methods they most commonly use
Pure Storage: Machine learning is the big use case driving flash adoption
Dropbox tends to freelance worker needs with Showcase
Are your old iPhone or Android back-ups about to be deleted?
This microSD card crams 400GB of storage into your smartphone
Cloud hopeful Tachyum bets on flash storage breakthrough
NAS Wars 2017: Stress-testing the Western Digital MyCloud PR4100 RAID
NAS Wars 2017: Stress-testing the QNAP TVS-473 RAID
NAS Wars 2017: Stress-testing the Drobo 5N2 RAID (Video)
Tape techology is not done: IBM stores 330TB of data on a palm-sized cartridge
Gray matters: What could cause the cloud to fail
VR success still not a reality

Most Recent

There are now 1 billion active WeChat accounts worldwide

1:44 / March 9, 2018

Mobility

This AI software conducts recruitment interviews

1:30 / March 9, 2018

Innovation

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal