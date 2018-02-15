NetComm to provide 4G-like service to remote areas with new fixed-wireless device
NetComm to provide 4G-like service to remote areas with new fixed-wireless device
February 15, 2018
NetComm Wireless has announced the 'world's fastest' fixed-wireless outdoor device, which will allow speeds of up to 1Gbps and will be used for NBN customers later this year.
