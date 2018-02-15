Sephora's digital transformation success story: An inside look

About
Sephora's digital transformation success story: An inside look
1:48 / February 15, 2018

TechRepublic writer Alison DeNisco Rayome spoke with Sephora and industry experts about how the beauty retailer uses AR, AI, and other technologies in its digital transformation initiatives.

Share
Contact
Sephora's digital transformation success story: An inside look TechRepublic writer Alison DeNisco Rayome spoke with Sephora and industry experts about how the beauty retailer uses AR, AI, and other technologies in its digital transformation initiatives.
Read full article: How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Related

This AI software conducts recruitment interviews
Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability
Google Lens rolls out to Google Photos users on Android
Samsung C-Lab startups to display AI solutions at SXSW 2018
Gaming bot cheats to get high score
Microsoft revamps Healthcare NExT unit with more AI-powered services to lure doctors
Humanizing AI, disrupting retail, and more CES 2018 observations
Your next vacation rental: AI can tell you where to go
The ethics that AI will need to succeed
Robots could get cheaper, thanks to 5G
Samsung says Bixby 2.0 coming in Galaxy Note 9
How KenSci uses machine learning and AI to predict end of life
Norway's 5G pilot will have driverless buses, drones, and real-time medical diagnoses
Deep learning helps Google keep an eye on heart attack risk
These AI bots are solving customer problems
Gartner recommends four lessons for CIOs when deploying AI

Most Recent

There are now 1 billion active WeChat accounts worldwide

1:44 / March 9, 2018

Mobility

This AI software conducts recruitment interviews

1:30 / March 9, 2018

Innovation

FBI paid Best Buy staff to check broken computers for illegal activity

0:51 / March 9, 2018

Security

UK government to IoT manufacturers: We need strong built-in security

0:46 / March 9, 2018

Security

Microsoft fends off mining malware attack

0:47 / March 9, 2018

Security

Google to build web standards based on AMP framework

1:27 / March 8, 2018

Tech Industry

Microsoft updates Cortana with email-checking capability

1:34 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

United Technologies CIO Vince Campisi on digital transformation, developers and IoT

21:52 / March 8, 2018

Digital Transformation

Fibre optic cables could help make driving Norway's remote roads safer

0:51 / March 8, 2018

Internet of Things

The five things that really drain your iPhone's battery

1:00 / March 8, 2018

iPhone

Dubai plans to map the genome of all of its 3 million residents

0:47 / March 8, 2018

Innovation

Google updates Search app for iOS with iMessage extension

1:06 / March 7, 2018

Mobility

Microsoft's reverse engineering unveils secrets of FinFisher government spyware

0:52 / March 7, 2018

Security

Singapore announces cybersecurity startup accelerator

2:13 / March 7, 2018

Security

Gozi banking trojan employs botnet for maximum damage

0:51 / March 7, 2018

Security

BlackBerry sues Facebook for alleged patent infringement

1:34 / March 7, 2018

Legal