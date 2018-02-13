Skype can't fix security bug without 'large code revision'
Skype can't fix security bug without 'large code revision'
February 13, 2018
Microsoft said it won't immediately fix a flaw in the voice- and video-calling service because it would require too much work. Read more: http://zd.net/2Br2cer
