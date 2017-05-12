Romanian city of Iasi is the darling of tech multinationals
Romanian city of Iasi is the darling of tech multinationals
May 12, 2017
Out on the EU's eastern border, tech giants and outsourcing companies are thriving in a city where software development comes at bargain prices.
