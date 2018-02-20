This 3D-printed clip-on turns your phone into a microscope
This 3D-printed clip-on turns your phone into a microscope
February 20, 2018
Australian researchers have developed a 3D-printable clip-on that enables a smartphone to visualise specimens as small as 1/200th of a millimetre. Read more: http://zd.net/2Cc3Q4G
