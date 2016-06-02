Using two-factor authentication can protect your cloud accounts

Using two-factor authentication can protect your cloud accounts
1:02 / June 2, 2016

If you use modern cloud services, this extra layer of security can dramatically reduce the risk of a hostile takeover. Here's how to get started.

Read full article: ​Make your cloud safer: How you can use two-factor authentication to protect cloud services

