Verisign CTO: Aligning security and innovation Ken Silva, CTO of Verisign, says blocking new technologies from coming into your company isn't a smart strategy. Eventually, he says, someone at the top will want to use their iPhone or other mobile device, so planning to do this securely is more savvy.