Video: AI will enable new levels of automation and a consistent customer experience in marketing
November 23, 2017
Rishi Dave, the CMO of Dun & Bradstreet, spoke with ZDNet at Dreamforce 2017 about how artificial intelligence and chatbots will change marketing and brand strategy.
