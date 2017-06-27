A massive cyberattack is hitting organisations around the world

The economic impact of Russian hacking on the Ukraine economy

special feature Cyberwar and the Future of Cybersecurity Today's security threats have expanded in scope and seriousness. There can now be millions -- or even billions -- of dollars at risk when information security isn't handled properly. Read More

A number of firms around the world are reporting that they have been impacted by a major cyber attack which the UK's cyber security agency is describing as a "global ransomware incident."

Many of the initial reports of organisations affected came from Ukraine, including banks, energy companies and even Kiev's main airport. But since then more incidents have been reported across Europe, indicating the incident is affecting more organisations more widely.



The National Bank of Ukraine said it has been hit by an "unknown virus" and is having difficulty providing customer services and banking operations as a result, while Kiev's Boryspil International airport is also understood to be suffered from some kind of cyber attack.



Ukraine's Interior Ministry has already called the cyberattack the biggest in Ukraine's history.



Danish transport and energy firm Maersk has confirmed that its IT systems are down across multiple sites due to a cyberattack, while Russian petroleum company Rosneft has reported a "massive hacker attack" hitting its servers.

British advertising firm WPP has also said it has also been affected by a cyberattack and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre is investigating reports of the attack.



"We are aware of a global ransomware incident and are monitoring the situation closely," said an NCSC spokesperson.

Many reports are suggesting that many victims are seeing a ransom note, which suggests that systems are being infected with ransomware - if that's the case, it's the second major global ransomware outbreak in as many months following on from the WannaCry epidemic which it hundreds of thousands of PCs around the world.

Indeed, a Twitter account providing updates for the Kiev Metro service appears to show a machine displaying a ransom note demanding $300 in Bitcoin.

Preliminary investigation by cybersecurity researchers at Bitdefender suggests that the malware being spread is an almost identical clone of GoldenEye ransomware, which in of itself is a variant of the of the Petya ransomware family.

The Petya ransomware family is particularly vicious, not only encrypting the victims' files using one of the most advanced cryptographic algorithms, but also encrypting the entire hard drive by overwriting the master reboot record, preventing the computer from loading the operating system.

Preliminary investigation by cybersecurity researchers at Bitdefender suggests that the malware being spread is an almost identical clone of GoldenEye ransomware, which in of itself is a variant of the of the Petya ransomware family.

The Petya ransomware family is particularly vicious, not only encrypting the victims' files using one of the most advanced cryptographic algorithms, but also encrypting the entire hard drive by overwriting the master reboot record, preventing the computer from loading the operating system.

Analysts at Symantec say the Petya ransomware, like WannaCry, is taking advantage of the EternalBlue Microsft Windows exploit to spread. This Windows flaw is one of many zero-days which apparently was known by the NSA -- before being leaked by the Shadow Brokers hacking collective.

Microsoft released a patch for the vulnerability earlier this year, but as WannaCry and now this incident is demonstrating, many remain vulnerable.



More as this story develops...

READ MORE ON CYEBRCRIME