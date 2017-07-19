A Windows 10 smart thermostat is coming from Johnson Controls

Microsoft hasn't given up on home-automation, after all, as some Windows loyalists had feared.

Credit: Microsoft

The Redmond company is working with Johnson Controls on a new thermostat that runs Windows 10 IoT Core, uses Cortana voice activiation and makes use of Azure cloud services on the back end to provide insights around air quality and more.

On July 19, Microsoft posted a short YouTube clip, "Reinventing the Thermostat," which showed off the coming GLAS thermostat.

I asked Microsoft officials for more details, such as pricing and availability. No response so far. There's also nothing about the GLAS on the Johnson Controls site that I could find.

Microsoft officials said back in December that any devices running Windows 10 IoT Core had to include screens. As of the Windows 10 Creators Update release in March, Cortana was available to all Windows 10 IoT devices with displays.

Devices without screens/displays, like the coming Harman-Kardon Cortana speaker, are not eligible to run Windows 10 IoT inside. The Harman-Kardon speaker, Invoke, coming later this year, is Linux-based.

Microsoft rivals Amazon and Google have been working on a variety of smart-home services and devices powered by their respective clouds.