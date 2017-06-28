Accenture buys mobile design firm Intrepid

Accenture announced Wednesday that it will acquire Intrepid, a Boston-based mobile design firm, in a move to bolster its digital design services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Intrepid's design and development services have a strong bent toward connected devices, and Accenture wants to use that to expand its expertise in design, native app development, connected device engineering and web development. Accenture plans to merge Intrepid and its 150-person team into its Digital division, which houses Accenture's technology services for digital marketing, mobility and analytics.

"Mobile solutions are a cornerstone of digital business transformation and their design and development is a source of continued differentiation for Accenture Digital," said Ankur Mathur, managing director of Accenture Digital. "When combined with connected devices they offer a broad set of opportunities for our clients to re-invent their business models.

The Intrepid deal marks Accenture's second acquisition this month, after it purchased Texas-based informatics consultancy LabAnswer a few weeks ago. The systems integration and outsourcing giant bought LabAnswer to expand its portfolio of life sciences services and establish the new Accenture Scientific Informatics Services division.

In April, Accenture bought Arismore and iDefense from VeriSign in a push to improve its government security portfolio and cyber intelligence platform.

More broadly, Accenture is using acquisitions to support its transformation into an enterprise cloud services provider. The company has scooped up a handful of smaller technology firms over the last year, including DayNine, Cloud Sherpas, New Energy Group, CRMWaypoint, Tquila UK, and ClientHouse.

