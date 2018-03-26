Adobe, Microsoft extend cloud partnership to China

Adobe and Microsoft are bringing their cloud partnership to the China market. The companies announced on Monday that the Adobe Experience Cloud running on Microsoft Azure is now available to enterprise customers in China via an operator partnership with cloud provider 21Vianet.

Adobe and Microsoft also outlined new native integrations between Adobe Experience Manager and Microsoft Azure, Adobe Campaign and Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Adobe Analytics and Microsoft Power BI.

The China expansion is the latest step in a strategic partnership between the two vendors dating to the fall of 2016, when the pair said that Adobe Creative Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Document Cloud would all be available on Azure, and Azure would be the "preferred cloud platform" for these services.

The two companies also inked a deal that made Adobe's Marketing Cloud the marketing module for the Microsoft's Enterprise version of Dynamics 365, its combined CRM/ERP suite. Last spring, Microsoft and Adobe delivered on a couple more of their integration goals and said Adobe Analytics would be integrated with Microsoft Power BI.

More recently, the companies agreed to integrate some of their key productivity services across their respective cloud services.

In that deal, Adobe Sign, the company's e-signature service, became Microsoft's preferred e-signature offering across Office 365 and Dynamics 365. And Microsoft Teams, the Redmond tech giant's alternative to Slack, became the preferred collaboration service for Adobe Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud. Adobe also made Microsoft's Azure its preferred hosting platform for Adobe Sign.

The term "preferred" is thrown around quite a bit in the Adobe/Microsoft partnership, but it does not mean exclusive. When the pair announced that Azure was Adobe's preferred cloud provider, Adobe continued to also host some of its services on Amazon's AWS, and still does.