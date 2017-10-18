Adobe revamps Lightroom in major Creative Cloud update

Adobe unveiled a bevy of Creative Cloud updates Wednesday that infuse more artificial intelligence capabilities across its entire system of applications with Adobe Sensei.

The updates, announced at the Adobe MAX conference in Las Vegas, include a totally redesigned version of Lightroom CC that lets users edit photos in near real time across multiple devices.

The cloud-based service automatically syncs up changes across mobile, desktop and the web, and includes a more intuitive user interface, as well as improved search and social capabilities, Adobe said. The old version of Lightroom is now called Lightroom Classic CC.

Adobe also released a few new applications including Adobe XD for experience design, Adobe Dimension for 2D to 3D compositing, and Character Animator for 2D animation. The software giant also rolled out feature updates to its flagship applications including Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, and ongoing expansion of its Adobe Stock service.

As for the new applications, the Adobe XD service is a cross-platform tool for designing and prototyping mobile apps and websites, Adobe said.

Adobe Dimesion is the next evolution of Project Felix, a tool that lets designers place 3D objects into any background image. The app "gives graphic designers the power and flexibility of 3D with the ease and simplicity of working with 2D," Adobe said in its press release.

Adobe said the new Sensei-powered features help users accelerate projects from concept to completion with advanced deep learning technology. Adobe first introduced Sensei a year ago as a framework of intelligent services that could be built into the Adobe Cloud Platform.

The company had been integrating machine learning and AI before the launch of Sensei, but the platform allows Adobe to extend the technology across all of its cloud properties, including Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Marketing Cloud.

"Adobe continues to lead the creative revolution, driving modernization and innovation that will accelerate the creative process across all platforms and devices," said Bryan Lamkin, EVP and GM of Digital Media at Adobe. "These tools enable creative professionals and enthusiasts to express themselves and reach their full creative potential anytime, anywhere, on any device."

Lightroom CC is available starting today and has a few different purchase options. Users can buy a standalone $10 per month subscription, which comes with 1 terabyte of cloud storage. Adobe is also adding it to the current Creative Cloud photography subscription plan with 20 GB of storage. Users also have the option to upgrade to the full terabyte cloud backup option for $5 more a month.