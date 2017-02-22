Adobe updates Document Cloud with more tools for digital signatures

Adobe's cloud-based digital signatures technology is getting some upgrades in compliance with a new open standard backed by the Cloud Signature Consortium.

With today's upgrades, Adobe Sign will offer cloud-based digital signing on any device through the Adobe Document Cloud. There's also new mobile tools powered by Adobe's recently released AI platform Sensei, such as mobile document scanning, reading, and signing.

In a an effort to appeal to large teams, Adobe is also adding document routing, complete online processes, and an integration that will allow electronic signing and tracking within Microsoft SharePoint.

All of the upgrades are based on recommendations from the Cloud Signature Consortium, a global network of industry contributors working to create standardized specifications for cloud-based digital signatures. The group posits that industry-wide open standards are necessary in order to build secure digital signature functionality across cloud applications and mobile devices. Adobe spearheaded the consortium in June 2016.

According to Adobe, standards-compliant digital signatures (not to be confused with e-signatures) require a more advanced verification process that sometimes can make using them cumbersome and time consuming. What's more, most of the cloud-based digital signature solutions currently available tend to be proprietary and fragmented instead of open to multiple certificate providers, Adobe says.

"Open standards propel entire industries forward, allowing interoperability between otherwise fragmented solutions, and paving the way for widespread adoption," said Bryan Lamkin, EVP and GM of Digital Media for Adobe.

