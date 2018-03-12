Alexa video calling and messaging coming to tablets

The feature is coming to Fire, Android, and iOS tablets.

amazon-fire-hd-8-tablet-alexa.jpg

Amazon is continuing its march into the messaging space by rolling video calling and messaging to tablets.

The feature is now being rolled out not only to Amazon's own Fire tablets, but also Android and iOS tablets, and tying the display-equipped Echo Show and Echo Spot deeper into the ecosystem.

The process varies depending on what Fire tablet is being used:

  • Fire HD 10: Messaging is handled using Alexa
  • Fire 7, Fire HD 8, or previous generation Fire tablets: Tap the Home button and ask Alexa to place a call or send a message

Amazon also has a feature called Drop In that allows your tablet to connect instantly to other Echo devices in your home.

Amazon's Alexa has been making headlines this month. Last week the voice assistant took to erupting into spontaneous laughter, which the company put down to a glitch, which earlier this month the service was hit by a widespread outage.

