Amazon and Slack? A $9 billion coin flip between 'makes sense' and crazy

Amazon is reportedly interested in acquiring Slack Technologies, which makes collaboration and chat tools for businesses. Here's why a deal could be construed as savvy or totally wacky with little in between.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon and other technology companies are sniffing around Slack, which would carry a value of about $9 billion in a takeover.

Slack has become an enterprise player as it has landed corporations who are using its chat software to manage teams. Slack is often used in a broader mix of tools from the likes of Atlassian, Microsoft, Google and others.

The emergence of Slack is fascinating to me. On one level, Slack and the open floor plan are the two largest productivity myths of recent times. Both approaches increase the noise of getting work done and minimize the signal. Slack can be useful for real-time collaboration and its bots are handy at times. At other times, Slack is a glorified AOL chat room from back in the day.

However, the funny part about Slack is that no one wants to say out loud that there's too much noise in fear of looking like a tech Luddite. Yet, it's not hard to find folks to rant about Slack's downside.

So why would Amazon blow $9 billion on Slack? Here are a few reasons why it makes sense--and doesn't.

It make sense

It's nutty