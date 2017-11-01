Amazon CloudFront reaches 100 PoPs following latest Tokyo addition

Amazon Web Services said Wednesday that it's adding its 100th Amazon CloudFront Point of Presence, the fifth one in Tokyo and the sixth in Japan. Amazon CloudFront now has 89 Edge Locations and 11 Regional Edge Caches, with sites in 50 cities and 23 countries.

In the past year, AWS said it increased the size of its network by nearly 60 percent, adding 37 locations, including Berlin, Germany; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Prague, Czech Republic; Boston, Massachusetts; Munich, Germany; Vienna, Austria; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Zurich, Switzerland.

AWS also recently announced support for Windows-based Virtual Private Servers (VPS) to its Lightsail service.

Launched last year, Lightsail is Amazon's rival product to virtual private server companies such as Bluehost, Digital Ocean, and Linode, which provide remote servers for developers, websites, and businesses needing certain internet services. Since last year's launch, Amazon says thousands of customers have used the service as an on-ramp to AWS.

The latest Windows addition is an effort to attract more Windows developers by supporting Windows Server 2012 R2 or Windows Server 2016, which Amazon said can be "up and running in minutes" for .NET and Windows applications.

Servers are available in five sizes, with 512MB to 8GB of RAM, 1 or 2 vCPUs, and up to 80 GB of SSD storage. Prices (including software licenses) start at $10 per month.

