Amazon reportedly bringing translation service to AWS

Amazon Web Services has plans to launch a translation service for developers, CNBC reports. The service would mark AWS' latest effort to bolster its AI-driven features, a realm of expertise that Google has used to distinguish itself in the cloud market. Google and Microsoft both already offer translation services to their cloud customers.

As CNBC notes, the new service follows Amazon's acquisition two years ago of a translation startup called Safaba.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Amazon opened up its Lex artificial intelligence service to all customers, enabling them to build applications with the same machine learning technology that powers Amazon Alexa. And at last year's re:Invent conference, AWS introduced a series of AI-powered tools for its customers, including Amazon Rekognition, an image recognition and analysis service.

"A lot of companies don't realize the heritage Amazon has in the machine learning space," AWS CEO Andy Jassy said at the event.

AWS could launch its new translation service before this year's re:Invent conference in November, CNBC reports. AWS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.