Android users are more loyal than those on iOS, study says

Android user loyalty is higher than iOS users, according to new research from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). The study also says Android and iOS loyalty has remained steady since early 2016, and has now reached the highest levels yet.

Android loyalty was 89 to 91 percent, and iOS loyalty was 85 to 88 percent from January 2016 through December 2017, according to the study. Android didn't always hold the top mobile phone operating system spot, but saw the tides change in 2014.

Android users are more loyal to their smartphone platform than iOS users, study says. (Image: CIRP)

"Android user loyalty now slightly exceeds that of iOS users," Josh Lowitz, partner and co-founder of CIRP, said in a statement. "Over time, Android loyalty gradually increased, as it achieved parity in availability of apps, music and video, and as the user experience on the two platforms became more similar. Android users also benefit from a wide range of phones from different manufacturers, so they can switch hardware without learning a new operating system."

With loyalty now steadying, Apple and Google will now have to focus on switching people to their side.

"Loyalty for both Android and iOS increased in 2015 and into 2016, when it leveled off for both operating systems," Mike Levin, partner and co-founder of CIRP, said in a statement. "Loyalty is also as high as we've ever seen, really from 85-90% at any given point. With only two mobile operating systems at this point, it appears users now pick one, learn it, invest in apps and storage, and stick with it. Now, Apple and Google need to figure out how to sell products and services to these loyal customer bases."

CIRP's research is based on quarterly surveys with a sample of 500 subjects in each. CIRP says loyalty was measured as the percentage of customers that remain with each operating system when activating a new phone over a year period.

The research notes: "We know Android has a larger base of users than iOS, and because of that larger base, the absolute number of users that switch to iOS from Android is as large or larger than the absolute number of users that switch to Android from iOS."

