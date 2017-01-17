Apple increases UK app store prices thanks to Brexit-weakened pound

Image: CNET

Apple is increasing the price of apps for UK customers, apparently in response to the fall in the pound following the vote to leave the European Union.

The changes to Apple's pricing structures will mean that an app that previously cost 99 cents in the US and 79p in the UK will now cost 99p, a 25 percent increase.

"Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time," said an Apple spokesperson.

Apple said the new higher prices will roll out to the App Store over the next seven days. It is likely that the same dollars-to-pounds parity will also hit the iTunes Store for TV shows, movies, and books, according to 9to5Mac, which first reported the change.

The falling pound has already had an impact on Apple's hardware prices, but the firm is not the only company to raise prices as a result of the falling pound, which has dropped significantly against the dollar since the UK voted to leave the EU.

In October, Microsoft announced changes that would, from this month, see organizations paying in sterling charged 13 percent more for Microsoft's on-premise software and 22 percent more for most of its cloud services.

