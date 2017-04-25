Apple iPhone 8 to have 'severe supply shortages' at launch: Analyst

(Image: CNET/CBS Interactive)

Mass production of Apple's upcoming OLED iPhone will likely be pushed back to October or November, as noted by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI in a report (via 9to5mac).

In recent years, Apple has launched its iPhone in late-September, after a reveal earlier in the month. Due to supply constraints on OLED technology, the often-correct Kuo predicts iPhone 8 supply shortages "for a while" after launch.

Kuo's prediction follows a report from Bloomberg, which noted delays in iPhone manufacturing. Kuo adds several "significant hardware upgrades" are to blame for the delay, and cut sales forecast from 110 million units in the second half of 2017 to 80 million to 90 million units.

Kuo wrote:

Production ramp up of OLED iPhone could be delayed to October-November (previously estimated to be August-September, as in previous years). That said, if new features, such as 3D sensing, can provide good user experience, a temporary supply shortfall won't undermine actual demand, which may be deferred to 1H18. In that case, potential contribution starting late-2Q17 from OLED iPhone could be partially delayed by 3-6 months for related suppliers.

The handset will mark the tenth-anniversary of the iPhone line, and it will be accompanied alongside an iPhone 7S. According to reports, the iPhone 7S will feature minor specification upgrade from 2016's iPhone 7.

Kuo believes the iPhone 7S handsets will launch on what has become Apple's September schedule.

The three new iPhone models are said to run iOS 11 with a refreshed user interface. Bloomberg reported the software will be announced in June at Apple's annual developer conference.

