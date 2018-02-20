Apple patches iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS for message crash bug

Apple has released patches for iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS to patch the bug that causes apps like Messages to crash due to the inability to render a character in the Indian language Telugu.

iOS 11.2.6, macOS 10.13.3, tvOS 11.2.6, and watchOS 4.2.3. all patch the "Telugu" bug. These patches also address other issues, such as a bug in iOS 11 where third-party apps can't connect to accessories, and a macOS bug where Messages are displayed in the wrong order.

The bug, spotted by the Italian blog Mobile World, involves sending an Indian language character (Telugu) to the victim. Once it is received, device crashes, and then the operating system prevents the application from loading.

The patches are, thankfully, quick and easy to install. The patches for iOS and watchOS are about 30 to 40 megabytes, which means the job is over in a few minutes. The macOS patch however does require a restart of your Mac, so plan ahead for that.

