Apple planning MacBook Pro with 32GB of 'desktop-class' RAM: Report

Apple plans to release a new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Intel's next-generation Kaby Lake processor and "desktop class" RAM, later this year, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors).

Kuo, an often-correct analyst, said in a research note the 15-inch MacBook Pro will be "the most significantly redesigned product this year." It's said to feature 32GB of RAM and enter production in early fourth quarter. The update is likely to feature the same Touch Bar that was introduced on the 2016 version of the MacBook Pro.

A 12-inch MacBook is said to enter production in the second quarter, according to the analyst. It will be upgradable to 16GB of RAM from the entry level 8GB, and carry the same aesthetics as the 2015 version.

Kuo added that new entry-level 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros will enter production in early third quarter with Kaby Lake processors. Intel unveiled the new processors at CES 2017 in January, and are believed to make the laptops more power efficient.

There's no word on rumored updates to the iMac line that were pegged for the first half of 2017. It's believed Apple will also unveil an external 5k display, which is rumored to have an integrated GPU.