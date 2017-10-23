Apple quietly kills off 256-gigabyte iPhone 7

Hoping to pick up a high-capacity iPhone 7? You'd better hurry.

If you want a high capacity iPhone, you're going to have to be quick if you don't want to buy the iPhone 8 or wait for the iPhone X.

Older iPhones represent great value. Following the launch of a new iPhone you can pick up what was hot only a few days prior at a nicely discounted price.

But it seems that Apple is wising up to this consumer trick, because it appears that the company quietlyvpulled the 256-gigabyte iPhone 7 from sale on September 12, the same day it unveiled the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X.

But while Apple has discontinued these handsets, the carriers are still getting rid of old stock. At Verizon, the 256GB iPhone 7 sells for $100 less than a similarly equipped iPhone 8 ($749.99 compared to $849.99).

Reports suggest that sales of the iPhone 8 have been weak compared to previous years, which can't be good news for Apple if it's true. It's telling that Apple didn't unveil first weekend sales data for the iPhone 8 - something that has become a regular boast - and it will be interesting in the coming weeks to see whether the iPhone X will come out of the gate as a hit, or whether it will be plagued by a lack of interest or hobbled by poor availability.

