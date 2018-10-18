How to test chargers and power banks to make sure they don't blow up your expensive smartphone

I take safety very seriously, and before I recommend any chargers of power banks to my readers I carry out a range of safety and performance tests to ensure that the products that I recommend are of a quality that I'd be happy to leave plugged in at my house, or allow my family and friends to use.

And yes, I do come across products that fail the tests.

I'm not expecting regular users to test equipment in this way, but I will be passing along hints and tips on how you can check the products that you use.

Here's a look at how I test chargers and power banks, and here are some of the tools I use.