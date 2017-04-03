Apple releases iOS 10.3.1 for iPhone, iPad

(Image: CNET)

Apple on Monday released iOS 10.3.1 for the iPhone and iPad.

The small update, just under 50MB, brings with it bug fixes and improved security.

Apple didn't detail specifics in its release notes.

Apple released iOS 10.3 earlier this month, and it most notably included "Find My AirPods," a new file system, Wi-Fi calling for Verizon customers, and more. As we noted, you're not alone in the update taking long to install.

Apple earlier made iOS 10.3.2 beta available to developers for testing, with no significant release notes.

The iOS 10.3.1 update is now available free to download over the air or through iTunes for all iOS 10 users.

