Apple releases iOS 10.3 update with 'Find My AirPods' feature

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple on Monday released iOS 10.3 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, most notably adding "Find My AirPods," Wi-Fi calling for Verizon customers, general fixes, and more.

The Find My AirPods feature is found within the Find My iPhone app, and it can help AirPod users find their wireless headphones.

A new file system was introduced in iOS 10.3: Apple File System (APFS), instead of HFS+, which could begin Apple's push to 64-bit only apps and stronger encryption.

General fixes and updates include new app transitions that subtly change the speed apps open and close. A new Apple ID profile section in the Settings app gives easier access to your account, and a new feature within iCloud settings gives a better break down of how much cloud storage you are using.

The iOS 10.3 update also adds ability for developers to respond to App Store reviews for the first time.

Verizon users who want to access Wi-Fi calling continuity won't have to enable anything -- the feature will kick-on automatically for iCloud users. When your Verizon signal becomes weak, your iOS device will switch to Wi-Fi for stronger connection if possible.

The update is now available free to download over the air or through iTunes for all iOS 10 users.

Apple on Monday also released macOS 10.12.4 with Night Shift for Mac, and for Apple TV, tvOS 10.2, which focuses on "new features, bug fixes, and improvements in the OS and SDK."

