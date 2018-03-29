Apple releases iOS 11.3 with iPhone battery tool, new Animoji, and more

Video: iOS 11.3 beta adds battery health settings

You can now check your iPhone battery's health and see if your phone is being throttled or slowed down due to an older battery. This feature is included in iOS 11.3, which Apple released on March 29.

Apple also released the first software update for its smart speaker, the HomePod. The Apple Watch and Apple TV received updates, too.

In addition to the new battery checking tool, iOS 11.3 introduces a new privacy icon to help users identify when Apple is requesting private information and not a third party.

Apple's augmented reality platform, ARKit, has also been updated to support horizontal surfaces. New Animoji in iOS 11.3 includes a lion, dragon, bear, and skull.

(Screenshot: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet)

Messages in iCloud, a feature first announced at WWDC in 2017, was removed from the final release of iOS 11.3. The feature had been present throughout the entire beta program for iOS 11.3.

Additionally, starting in May in select EU countries -- and later worldwide -- Apple will release four new privacy tools.

From a user's Apple ID page, the following actions will be available:

Get a copy of your data

Request a correction to your data

Deactivate your account

Delete your account completely

You can update your iOS device over the air. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update.