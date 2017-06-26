Apple releases iOS 11 preview. Here's what's new

Apple has flung open the doors to early birds for access to its latest iPhone and iPad software.

The long awaited iOS 11 update lands first as part of the company's public preview program. The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant released the update Monday, allowing the general public to test the software before its official debut later this year.

The software will be available from Apple's public preview site.

As is the case with other pre-release software, it's likely to have bugs and faults that won't be immediately fixable -- so, install at your own risk. And before you do, back up your data.

Apple unveiled iOS 11 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) earlier this month. It lands with several design and productivity changes, although nothing as drastic as the visual overhaul in iOS 7. The company touted improvements to Siri, its voice activated assistant, and new additions, such as augmented reality support. And, the software will switch users to two-factor authentication, as part of the company's ongoing effort to improve device and account security.

Here's a selection of the things that are new:

iPhone unlocking:

Siri in action:

New and improved control center

Augmented reality