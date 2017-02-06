Apple seeds iOS 10.3 beta 2 to developers

Apple has released the second version of its iOS 10.3 beta for developers, along with new watchOS 3.2 and tvOS 10.2 builds.

Apple on Monday released the second iOS 10.3 beta to developers, two weeks after seeding the first version.

Developers registered with Apple can download iOS 10.3 beta 2 (build 14E5239e) over the air or from the Apple Developer Center. It's not immediately clear what changes beta 2 brings other than bug fixes.

The first iOS 10.3 beta included a Find My AirPods feature, new App Store APIs, and enabled calls on iCloud-connected devices for Verizon customers.

Apple on Monday also released watchOS 3.2 beta 2 (build 14V52114d) and tvOS 10.2 beta 2 (build 14W5231d). It didn't supply a new beta for the latest build of macOS 10.12.4, but it rolled out Xcode 8.2 beta 2 with Swift 3.

We will track the latest changes in the second beta and update you on the latest.

