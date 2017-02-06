Apple seeds iOS 10.3 beta 2 to developers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple on Monday released the second iOS 10.3 beta to developers, two weeks after seeding the first version.

Developers registered with Apple can download iOS 10.3 beta 2 (build 14E5239e) over the air or from the Apple Developer Center. It's not immediately clear what changes beta 2 brings other than bug fixes.

The first iOS 10.3 beta included a Find My AirPods feature, new App Store APIs, and enabled calls on iCloud-connected devices for Verizon customers.

Apple on Monday also released watchOS 3.2 beta 2 (build 14V52114d) and tvOS 10.2 beta 2 (build 14W5231d). It didn't supply a new beta for the latest build of macOS 10.12.4, but it rolled out Xcode 8.2 beta 2 with Swift 3.

We will track the latest changes in the second beta and update you on the latest.

