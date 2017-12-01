​ASX-listed Reffind makes blockchain investment with new CEO

Australian software-as-a-service solutions provider Reffind has announced the appointment of a new CEO, Tim Lea, who joins the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company this week.

According to the company, Lea has been brought on board to assist Reffind in executing its growth strategy, supported by investment in "synergistic blockchain-based technology".

Lea is the former CEO of the blockchain startup he founded in 2015, Veredictum.io.

"I see the blockchain as a major paradigm shift, alongside the PC, the internet, and social media," Lea said in a statement to the ASX on Friday.

"It will undoubtedly transform the way we conduct business, especially within the financial services and large enterprise space.

"I look forward to being able to apply my skills to help Reffind continue to grow its enterprise rewards, recognition, and loyalty SaaS offering within the blockchain space."

Speaking with ZDNet in May as the CEO of Veridictum, Lea explained that his company was setting up a decentralised structure for people to go hunting for pirated content. Those that help support the underlying infrastructure and find pirated content were to be rewarded with cryptocurrency.

The platform was the next phase of the startup's plan to battle piracy, after launching a blockchain-based manuscript protection platform in August last year that aimed to shield creatives from having their ideas stolen before they sign on the dotted line.

Lea comes to Reffind with a wealth of experience in the film industry. He also spent a few years at banking giant HSBC.

In October, Reffind appointed blockchain advisor Matthew Hamilton to help the company work through the legalities of heading down the distributed ledger path.

For the 12 months to June 30, 2017, Reffind reported a AU$2.69 million after-tax loss on revenue of AU$557,783.

