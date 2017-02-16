AT&T announces unlimited data plan for all customers

File photo

AT&T on Thursday announced the return of its unlimited data plan that will launch on Friday, February 17. The plan will be available to all consumer and business postpaid AT&T wireless customers.

AT&T Unlimited Plan will include unlimited talk, text and data on 4 lines for $180. AT&T said after 22 GB of data usage, it may slow speeds during periods of network congestion, which is becoming pretty standard with these type of plans.

AT&T is hitting back at the unlimited data plans announced by Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile, earlier this week. ZDNet compared each of these unlimited plans and found them comparable.

Previous unlimited plans from AT&T required customers to be DirecTV subscribers.

We are awaiting more pricing information and will update you when we learn more.