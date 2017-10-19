Atlassian beats Q1 expectations with revenue up 42 percent

The collaboration and productivity software company saw its subscription revenue grow 69 percent.

Atlassian published its first quarter financial results for fiscal 2018 on Thursday, beating market estimates.

The enterprise software company reported a net income of of $29.9 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, compared with $22.7 million, or 10 cents per share, a year prior. Revenue for Q1 2018 came to $193.8 million, up 42 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 9 cents on revenue of $185 million.

Subscription revenue was particularly strong, up 69 percent year-over-year at $84.4 million. The company grew its customer count on net by 4,246 for the quarter. It ended Q1 with a total customer count on an active subscription or maintenance agreement basis of 107,746.

The company reported a free cash flow of $62.7 million, an increase of 140 percent year-over-year.

For Q2, Atlassian is expecting revenue in the range of $203 million to $205 million. For the full fiscal year 2018, it's expecting revenue in the range of $841 million to $847 million.

