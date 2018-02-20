Atlassian opens access to Stride's developer API

Atlassian is opening up access to an API for developers to build custom apps and bots integrated with Stride.

Atlassian says the Stride API is the first product built on the new Atlassian API platform and takes advantage of Atlassian's new app management console that helps manage an app's credentials and scopes from a single location. For testing on the Stride API, Atlassian also added a new documentation interface and an integration with the API toolchain Postman.

Launched in September, Stride is a workplace communication tool that Atlassian built from scratch with knowhow from the its various products such as Jira, Trello, and HipChat. Stride is Atlassian's bet that the fragmented team collaboration market will enter a new phase as remote work, freelance economies, and employees across multiple geographies become the norm.

The Stride API is also Atlassian's effort to compete in the realm of so-called ChatOps, which refers to all the bots, apps and integrations in chat that aim to streamline workflows, from executing code to filing a customer support ticket right from a chat window.

"You can now customize Stride to your exact liking by using new API capabilities that specialize in custom apps and bot development," said Oji Udezue, head of product for Stride.

"When we announced Stride, we weren't surprised by the enthusiasm of Atlassian's developer community. Over the last few months, we've been hard at work on a new API platform, making it easier for developers to create apps, manage app credentials, and configure authorization scopes."

