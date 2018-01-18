Atlassian tops Q2 targets on strong subscription revenue growth

The company reported revenue of $212.6 million, up 43 percent from a year ago.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Smart Office

atlassian.jpg

Collaboration and productivity software company Atlassian delivered second quarter financial results on Thursday that topped estimates.

free pdf

Special report: The future of Everything as a Service

Special report: The future of Everything as a Service

SaaS has set off a revolution in the way companies consume services on-demand. We look at how it's spreading to other IT services and transforming IT jobs.

Read More

The San Francisco-based company reported a net loss of $65.2 million, or 28 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings were 13 cents per share on revenue of $212.6 million, up 43 percent from a year ago.

Wall Street was expecting the company to report earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $204.5 million.

Atlassian said the sudden increase in its quarterly net loss was due to a non-cash charge to income tax expense of $47.3 million, the result of the write-down of Atlassian's deferred tax assets. A year earlier, Atlassian reported a net loss of just $1.7 million.

Atlassian's subscription revenue remained strong, rising to $95,793 million. The company grew its customer count on net by 4,825 for the quarter. It ended Q2 with a total customer count on an active subscription or maintenance agreement basis of 112,571.

The company reported a free cash flow of $67.8 million, an increase of 52 percent year over year.

For Q3, Atlassian is expecting revenue in the range of $217 million to $219 million. For the full fiscal year 2018, it's expecting revenue in the range of $853 million to $857 million, up from its previous range of $841 million to $847 million.

More Tech Earnings

Related Topics:

Collaboration Productivity Hardware Future of Work
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All