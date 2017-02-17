AWS Schema Tool allows you to export Oracle and Teradata warehouses to Amazon Redshift

Amazon Web Services is set to allow users to import data from Oracle and Teradata warehouses directly into its own Amazon Redshift cloud data warehouse.

Using the AWS Schema Conversation Tool (SCT), customers will be able to migrate data from commercial relational databases straight into the cloud.

The Schema Conversation tool analyses data and enables the automatic conversion of source database schema for the majority of custom code, including views, stored procedures and functions, to a new format which is compatible with the new target database. Any code which can't automatically be converted in this way is marked so the process can be done so manually.

"AWS SCT will run an analysis of your data warehouse, automate the schema conversion, apply the schema to the Amazon Redshift target and extract your warehouse data, regardless of volume. You can use Amazon S3 or Amazon Snowball to move your exports to the cloud, where Amazon Redshift can natively import the data for use," Amazon said in a blog post about the tool.

The tool can also scan application source code for embedded SQL statements and convert them as part of a database schema conversion project, converting Oracle and SQL Server functions to their equivalent AWS service.

The latest version of the AWS Schema Conversion Tool can be downloaded for Windows, Apple Mac, Fedora and Ubuntu.

The AWS Database Migration Service - introduced in 2015 - allows users to migrate databases to AWS, while all the while keeping the original source operational to ensure minimal downtime for applications which rely on it.

