Best budget SSD: 960GB PNY CS900

Video: How to optimize hard disks and SSDs in Windows 10
Looking to give your desktop or laptop PC a renewed lease of life by upgrading the tired, old hard drive for an SSD? The PNY CS900 is a drive worth considering.
Must read: The five things that kill your iPhone's battery the fastest
Contained in the 2.5-inch SATA-III (6 Gb/s) solid-state drive is 960GB of 3D-NAND storage offering sequential read speeds up to 535MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 515MB/s. Not the fastest out there, but for $230, the CS900 offers a great balance of price and performance, and it's a guaranteed way to boost boot times and application load lag.
In order to make data transfer between the old drive and new drive easier, the package comes with a copy of Acronis True Image HD 2017 data migration software.
The PNY CS900 is designed with durability in mind, and it comes with a three-year limited warranty.
A solid choice for those looking to upgrade, and it comes highly recommended.
Related stories
- Meltdown and Spectre: Is your PC vulnerable?
- Getting Apple to replace your iPhone's failing battery is a bigger hassle than it should be
- How many iPhones did Apple sell every second?
- Everything you need to know about charging your iPhone X or iPhone 8
- The iPhone X/8's best feature is one that most people will never get to use
Join Discussion