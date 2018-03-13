Best budget SSD: 960GB PNY CS900

Video: How to optimize hard disks and SSDs in Windows 10

Looking to give your desktop or laptop PC a renewed lease of life by upgrading the tired, old hard drive for an SSD? The PNY CS900 is a drive worth considering.

Contained in the 2.5-inch SATA-III (6 Gb/s) solid-state drive is 960GB of 3D-NAND storage offering sequential read speeds up to 535MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 515MB/s. Not the fastest out there, but for $230, the CS900 offers a great balance of price and performance, and it's a guaranteed way to boost boot times and application load lag.

In order to make data transfer between the old drive and new drive easier, the package comes with a copy of Acronis True Image HD 2017 data migration software.

The PNY CS900 is designed with durability in mind, and it comes with a three-year limited warranty.

A solid choice for those looking to upgrade, and it comes highly recommended.

