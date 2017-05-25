Best Buy makes omnichannel pivot as Q1 strong, U.S. online sales top $1 billion

Best Buy reported first quarter e-commerce revenue topping $1 billion as its results handily topped estimates on the strength of mobile sales.

The electronics retailer is closely watched because it is a brick-and-mortar player competing with Amazon and plays in a retail market that has been decimated with store closings.

Nevertheless, Best Buy is faring well and continues to prove it can play the omnichannel game well. In recent quarters, Best Buy has put more investment into its data strategy and digital marketing efforts.

Best Buy reported fiscal first quarter revenue of $8.53 billion with same store sales increasing 1.6 percent. Earnings for the first quarter were 60 cents a share. Wall Street was looking for earnings of 40 cents a share on revenue of $8.44 billion with same store sales declining 1.8 percent.

CEO Hubert Joly noted that gaming and mobile sales were strong and the delay of tax refund checks boosted results. Joly added that in-store pickups were also becoming a meaningful e-commerce value proposition. In the U.S., first quarter online revenue of $1.02 billion accounted for 12.9 percent of Best Buy revenue. It was the first non-holiday quarter where U.S. online sales topped the $1 billion mark.

As for the outlook, Best Buy said second quarter revenue will be between $8.6 billion and $8.7 billion with sames store sales up 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent. Earnings for the second quarter will be 57 cents a share to 62 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis.

For fiscal 2018, Best Buy is projecting revenue growth of 2.5 percent with operating income growth of 3.5 percent to 8.5 percent. Fiscal 2018 has an extra week relative to fiscal 2017.