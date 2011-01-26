Best Buy Super Bowl special: 55-inch Insignia LED HDTV, Blu-ray player for $999.98

The Super Bowl is set and that means it's time for stores to start rolling out their game plan for selling HDTVs before kickoff. Best Buy has already announced its first sale, and the deals are much better for its in-house brand Insignia than for Sony Bravia sets.

The retailer is hyping its sale prices for the Bravia KDL-55EX710 ($1,499.99), KDL-60EX700 ($1,998.99), and 3D KDL-55HX800 ($1,798.99). But you can find those same prices (give or take a dollar) online for all three LED-backlit LCD sets -- no surprise since Sony doesn't really let retailers undercut each other on price. These prices are good until Saturday, January 29, though if etailers keep the prices the same, maybe Best Buy will do likewise.

Your better bet if you're fine with the Insignia brand are a pair of Best Buy specials on its LED sets, both of which include a free Blu-ray player. You can get $250 off the 42-inch NS-42E570A11, now $649.99, or the 55-inch NS-55E560A11 for $999.99. Getting a 55-inch LED HDTV for under $1,000 is a good deal and it qualifies for free home delivery if you buy before February 2 (as do all TV sold at Best Buy costing $999 or more).