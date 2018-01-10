Best power bank for iPhone owners

I rely a lot on power banks to keep my iPhone's battery topped up when I'm out and about. But carrying a power bank usually means also having to carry a charging cable too.

Not with the Ugreen 20,000mAh power bank with built-in Lighting cable.

And it's that built-in Lightning cable that I really like, because it means that I don't have to awkwardly wrap a spare cable around the power bank I'm taking with me. This might seem like a gimmick, but in my experience it makes the whole process or recharging when on the move a whole lot smoother.

And that Lighting cable is no cheap thing either. Ugreen used a genuine Apple-certified Lightning connector, and this allowed the power bank to gain MFi (Made for iPhone) certification from Apple. At a time when some manufacturers are cutting corners, this is a super nice touch, and ensures that the Lightning connector won't damage your iPhone or iPad.

The built-in cable fits along the side of the charger, with the connector slipping into a convenient slot, keeping it out of the way of damage when it is being carried around. The cable itself seems durable and shows no sign of wear after heavy usage.

The Ugreen power bank has a whopping 20,000mAh battery capacity, which is enough to recharge an iPhone 8 up to eight times, iPhone X or iPhone 8 Plus up to five times, an iPhone 7 up to seven times, and an iPad Pro up to five times.

And the Ugreen power bank is pretty compact, with a length and width similar to an iPhone 8 Plus and little more than twice as thick (162 x 80 x 24 mm).

But the Ugreen power bank isn't just for iPhones. The supplied charging cable can also be plugged into the 5.1V/2.4A USB-A port and be used to recharge other devices, such as Android handsets, cameras, and the like. The addition of this separate USB-A port makes this Ugreen power bank especially versatile, and also means that you can if you want recharge two devices simultaneously (as long as one is an iPhone or iPad).

The Ugreen power bank takes around 10 hours to recharge from zero to 100 percent when using a standard 5V/2.4A USB charger. And the power bank can be used to recharge devices while it itself is recharging, so you can use one charger to power the power bank, and use that to recharge two devices, allowing it to act as a power hub.

The fit and finish of the Ugreen power bank is excellent, with the durable outer shell featuring a discreet textured effect that's able to withstand day-to-day abuse.

While the Ugreen 20,000mAh power bank is a bit too big to be carried in a pocket - unless you have really big pockets - it's ideally suited for laptop bags, handbags and the like.

The Ugreen 20,000 power bank with built-in Lightning cable is available for $40 from Amazon.com.

