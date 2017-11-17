Black Friday 2017: All the best deals, sales, and ads on laptops, desktop PCs

Video: Holiday Buying Guide: Best tech under $500

Looking for one place to find the best Black Friday deals kicking off the 2017 holiday shopping season? Search no further, as this article collects all of the Black Friday sales from all of the Black Friday ads that have been posted online in the past few weeks.

If you're shopping for a new laptop, desktop PC, or even an iPad, we have the doorbusters, specials, and discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, and manufacturers like Dell, HP, and Samsung to help you make your purchasing decision. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will update the deals as Black Friday wraps up and Cyber Monday ramps up.

The best iPad, laptop, desktop deals from Sam's Club, BJ's Warehouse

The big box chains offer a handful of PC specials to member in their Black Fridays ads, including a $199.99 Lenovo N23 Windows 2-in-1 notebook doorbuster deal at BJ's.

Microsoft's deals include discounts on its Surface Pro tablet, Windows laptops

The tech giant's online and brick-and-mortar stores will feature savings on its currently unavailable Surface Pro tablet as well as a half-dozen notebooks from Dell and HP.

The electronics manufacturer has deals on its Chromebook Plus and Pro and Galaxy Book 2-in-1 that haven't been seen in other retailers' Black Friday ads.

Newegg releases ad with laptop, desktop PC, tablet deals

The online tech superstore will start its sale early on November 20 with a pair of $169.99 Asus Chromebooks and a $219 Huawei MediaPad M3 Android tablet special.

HP's ad filled with deals on its laptops, desktop PCs

With a 15-page ad for its online store, the computing giant isn't leaving holiday deals just to its retailing partners.

Office Depot and OfficeMax ad leaks with numerous laptop, desktop deals

Doorbusters from the office supply chain include a $168 HP laptop and $250 Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 notebook.

Walmart ad features $119 Chromebook, $249 iPad deals

The retail behemoth's PC sales also include a pair of HP laptops for under $200.

Staples reveals deals on laptops, tablets, desktop PCs

The office superstore offers its usual variety of specials on systems, including a $200 HP Stream notebook and a HP all-in-one PC for $299.99.

Best Buy ad features pair of $100 laptops, $275 iPad mini 4 sale

The retailer offers either a Chromebook or a Windows notebook for under $100, the lowest price for a PC we've seen so far among Black Friday deals.

Target Black ad features $250 Apple iPad deal

You can also get $120 off the 10.5-inch iPad Pro tablet, but the retailer isn't offering any discount on the iPad mini 4.

Costco 2017 ads leak with deals on laptops, desktops, tablets

The warehouse chain isn't offering any eye-popping sales on PCs, but it is providing discounts on a number of solid systems for members looking for a new computer.

Dell's 2017 deals include $130 Inspiron laptop doorbuster

The PC giant is the first tech retailer to announce its sales for the holiday shopping weekend, some of which will be available from November 1 to November 3.