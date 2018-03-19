BlackBerry teams with Microsoft to secure Office apps on mobile devices

BlackBerry announced on Monday that it's partnering with Microsoft to offer joint customers secure access to Microsoft Office apps like Excel, PowerPoint and Word on Apple and Android devices.

The integration is via a product called BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge and it allows shared customers -- including banks, healthcare providers, law firms and governments organizations -- to use Microsoft mobile apps within the BlackBerry Dynamics container software.

"We saw a need for a hyper-secure way for our joint customers to use native Office 365 mobile apps," said Carl Wiese, president of global sales at BlackBerry. "BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge addresses this need and is a great example of how BlackBerry and Microsoft continue to securely enable workforces to be highly productive in today's connected world."

The companies also announced that the BlackBerry Secure platform has been integrated with the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Launched in 2016, Secure folds together BlackBerry's acquisitions of Good Technology, WatchDox, AtHoc, and Encription into a comprehensive software suite designed to connect and secure all devices and endpoints in the enterprise, including mobile devices, computers, tracking sensors, and vehicles. For instance, the BlackBerry Dynamics product stems from the Good Dynamics platform acquired from Good Technology, and the secure file-sharing tool BlackBerry Workspaces comes from BlackBerry's acquisition of WatchDox.

